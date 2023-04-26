Things Pennsylvanians dealing with a debt collector should know

If you live in the U.S., then you’re statistically likely to have debt.

According to Pew Charitable Trusts, eight out of every 10 Americans hold some form of debt. In Pennsylvania, the average person has more than $80,000 in outstanding debt. In Philadelphia, where more than 20,000 debt collection lawsuits are filed in municipal court each year, low- and middle-income Black and Hispanic households are more likely to be impacted, according to research by Community Legal Services of Philadelphia (CLS) and by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Debt can look like many things from owing rent to landlords or needing to pay credit card bills, to taking out a loan for a home or education (which are the two largest sources of debt in the U.S.). If there’s ever a time when someone can’t make a debt repayment or a debt isn’t paid back within a given period, the person who lent the money may decide to collect on that debt.

Here’s what you should do if that happens and how to get help if someone engages in unlawful debt collection practices.

Who are debt collectors?

Debt collectors come in many forms. They can be the creditor themselves, the creditor’s lawyers or third-party debt collection companies. According to CLS senior staff attorney in consumer rights, Kerry Smith, these debt collection companies can also be “debt buyers,” firms that buy debt for pennies on the dollar from a creditor that has deemed it uncollectible. According to Smith, debt buyers make up half of all debt lawsuits filed in municipal court each year.

What are debt collectors allowed to do in Pennsylvania?

Debt collectors and creditors can contact you to request you pay back the debt you owe. However, there are rules around it. In general, debt collectors are allowed to show up at your home, call or text you and send you mail to your home address or email address at reasonable hours of the daytime.

What are debt collectors not allowed to do in Pennsylvania?

In 2000, Pennsylvania passed the Fair Credit Extension Uniformity Act which regulates how debt collectors can do business and provides protections to debtors against unfair debt collection practices.

Here are the five protections under state law.

Debt collectors contacting a debtor

Debt collectors are allowed to contact you, but there are rules — unless a debt collector gets your prior consent or permission from a court to bypass the rules.

Debt collectors and creditors can’t communicate with you:

At unusual times and places, like at a restaurant during lunch break. They should really only be contacting you at your home during the daytime. Before 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m. By telephone more than once per week concerning a particular debt Using a method of communication, phone calls or texts, after a debtor has requested that they stop communicating with them via that particular method of communication. At work, if a debt collector knows your employer disapproves. When a debt collector knows you are represented by an attorney.

Debt collectors communicating with third parties

Debt collectors and creditors are only allowed to communicate with third parties — like an employer, non-relative or legal professional who knows of a debtor’s whereabouts — for the purpose of getting location or contact information about a debtor. During communications, at no point is a debt collector or creditor allowed to reveal that a debtor owes money.

Debt collectors harassing debtors

Debt collectors and creditors are not allowed to use abusive practices to try and collect a debt from a debtor. This covers a wide range of activities:

Threatening a debtor with violence or harm. Publishing a list of consumers who refuse to pay their debts (except to a credit bureau). Using obscene, offensive or profane language. Repeatedly using the telephone to annoy. (For example, calling or texting a debtor more than seven times within a week for a single debt.) In general, debt collectors are only supposed to call you once per week.

Unfair or Unconscionable Practices

Debt collectors also can’t use tactics that could deceive you into paying more than you owe or embarrassing you in public.

Debt collectors are not allowed to:

Collect any amount of money greater than your debt (unless permitted by the agreement that created the debt or by law). Deposit a postdated check prematurely. Contact your friends and family to report that you have debt. Use deception to make you accept and pay for collect calls or telegrams. Contact you by postcard, especially ones that have information about your debt publicly viewable. Contact you through your work email provided by your employer. Contact you on social media if the communication is publicly viewable.

False Statements

Debt collectors and creditors are not allowed to lie, mislead or make false statements to debtors, including:

Falsely imply that they are connected to or affiliated with the government. Falsely imply that they are lawyers. Falsely imply that you committed a crime. Falsely imply that documents sent to you by debt collectors are legal documents. Falsely imply that documents sent to you are not legal documents, when they are. Misrepresent the amount or legal status of your debt. Misrepresent their name or give false names. Threaten to file a lawsuit when the debt collector has no grounds to or does not intend to file a lawsuit.

Can you tell a debt collector to stop contacting you?

Yes. You can tell a debt collector or creditor to stop calling, texting, sending mail and showing up at your door (or all of these). You don’t have to engage with debt collectors and you can request them to completely stop contacting you, and they must comply.

If they don’t comply, you can report debt collectors to enforcement agencies, the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Pennsylvania’s Office of Attorney General (more on that below).

What happens if you ignore a debt collector?

While requesting a debt collector to stop contacting you will potentially get them off your back in the short term, they can still file a lawsuit against you, and creditors will report debt information to credit agencies, so unpaid debt will lower your credit score. However, information on a credit score only stays on the report for seven years.

Keep in mind, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, ignoring a debt collector is unlikely to make them stop contacting you.

How to report unlawful debt collection in Pennsylvania

Federal level

Report unfair debt collection practices to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at consumerfinance.gov/complaint. This agency also has guides on all stages of debt collection, from when first contacted, to negotiating agreements with debt collectors and if a debt collector sues you. All these guides can be found online at consumerfinance.gov/consumer-tools/debt-collection.

State level

Report unfair debt collection practices to Pennsylvania’s Office of Attorney General at attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint. You can also call toll-free at 1-800-441-2555. The OAG’s office can provide guidance and resources, but the Attorney General also sues debt collectors for unfair practices.

Local level

If sued, report unfair debt collection practices to Community Legal Services to receive guidance and possible legal representation.

Contact CLS:

Phone: Call 215-981-3700 Online: Go to clsphila.org/services/debt-collection. In-person: Visit 1424 Chestnut St. on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1410 W. Erie Ave. on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Need financial counseling? The city offers free one-on-one counseling through Financial Empowerment Centers located throughout the city. To receive help, call 855-346-7445.