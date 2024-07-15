Five summer family-friendly hikes near Philadelphia

“The sand is too hot! Carry me, Mom. Pick me up, Dad! There’s sand in my sandwich!”

Sounds familiar? If you want to avoid the surf and sand for a weekend, we’ve got you covered. It’s summertime, and the beach isn’t the only place to log your 10,000 steps, cool off, and soak up the sun. Hiking may seem intimidating to parents with young children, but we’ve researched and rounded up some safe spots for the whole family.

Whether you walk, stroll, babywear, skip, or trek at a vigorous pace, these trails offer something for everyone. You’ll find yourself in a majestic secret garden of streams, ponds, natural climbing structures, outdoor art installations, bird blinds, and towering trees.

Let the sound of babbling brooks, chirping birds, and rustling leaves set the soundtrack to your adventure. Ready to hit the trails?

Distance from Center City: About 20 minutes

Hiking isn’t just about nature and fresh air. Add a history lesson as you trek along with your family. John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum, America’s first urban refuge, was established in 1972. This lush green sanctuary within Philadelphia will leave your children wide-eyed as they explore the native fish, wildlife, and plants of the Delaware estuary.

Explore freshwater tidal marshes, cool waters, mudflats, and vast woodlands that hundreds of species call home. The refuge spans 1,000 acres with over 10 miles of trails. The 3.5-mile Wetland Loop is perfect for families, offering a flat and accessible path that’s ideal for birdwatching and observing the diverse flora and fauna.

“It’s also ideal for family-friendly programming,” says Lamar Gore, refuge manager. The refuge’s educational programs and interactive exhibits make it a wonderful destination for families looking to combine outdoor fun with learning.

Accessibility: A 0.6-mile accessible loop features a wide asphalt path, a boardwalk, and two accessible fishing decks. The visitor center is also accessible.

Parking: Free parking is available at both the Lindbergh Blvd. entrance and the Rt. 420 entrance, with an additional lot at the west end of the refuge.

📍Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa., 19153, 📞 215-365-3118, 🌐 fws.gov/refuge/john-heinz-tinicum

Distance from Center City: 30 minutes

Founded in 1965, this 365-acre gem in northwest Philadelphia offers fields, forests, ponds, and streams. For a family-friendly experience, try the short and easy Widener Trail, close to the visitor center. The trail winds through a picturesque landscape, offering opportunities to spot frogs, toads, and snapping turtles.

“I recommend the Widener Trail for families,” says Mae Axelrod, director of communications. Families can enjoy outdoor art and end the trail at a bird blind, where little ones can peek at birds. The Schuylkill Center’s focus on environmental education makes it an enriching experience for children and adults alike.

For more adventure, try the Ravine Loop, featuring ponds and streams. Cool off by splashing in the fresh water. The diverse ecosystem provides a perfect backdrop for teaching kids about nature and wildlife.

Don’t leave without checking out the Environmental Art Program. Bring paper, crayons, and colored pencils so kids can draw what they see. The rotating exhibits and interactive installations inspire creativity and a deeper connection to the environment.

Accessibility: The Widener Trail is 0.25 miles and ADA accessible.

Parking: Free parking is available Monday through Saturday at the visitor center, with an additional lot on Hagy’s Mill Road open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

📍Hagy’s Mill Road, Philadelphia, Pa., 19128, 📞 215-482-7300, 🌐 schuylkillcenter.org

Distance from Center City: 1 hour and 20 minutes

For a child’s first hike, head to Ambler. Four Mills Nature Reserve offers a gentle 1.5-mile trail, ideal for introducing young children to hiking. Two loop trails, each about 0.5 miles long, cross the Wissahickon Creek and lead to either the Rotary Bridge or the Rose Rubenstein Stepping Stone Crossing.

Enjoy views of Wissahickon Creek’s floodplain and wooded areas, and teach kids about trees like red maples, boxelders, sycamores, bitternut hickory trees, and American elms. Cool off by splashing around in the creek. The serene setting is perfect for a relaxing family outing.

“Outdoor exploration is one of the most powerful experiences we can provide for our children,” says Erin McCool, engagement director at Wissahickon Trails. “Four Mills is perfect for family adventures.” The reserve’s educational programs and interactive activities make it a favorite spot for families.

Accessibility: Trails face challenges due to flooding but improving accessibility is a top priority.

Parking: Park at the Four Mills Barn entrance on Morris Road in Ambler.

📍12 Morris Rd, Ambler, Pa., 19002, 📞 215-646-8866, 🌐 wissahickontrails.org

Distance from Center City: 1 hour 30 minutes

Located in Hillsborough, NJ, Sourland Mountain Preserve offers several trails ranging from 1.4 to 5.4 miles. The Devil’s Half-Acre (yellow) trail features massive glacial structures for kids to explore. This natural playground will delight young adventurers with its unique rock formations and picturesque scenery.

Follow the Maple Flats Trail to the yellow trail for a 2-mile loop. This preserve is popular for birding, and leashed dogs are welcome. The varied terrain and scenic vistas make it a great spot for family outings and nature exploration.

The Sourland Mountain Preserve’s rich biodiversity includes nesting birds and a variety of plant species. It’s a fantastic destination for teaching children about different ecosystems and the importance of conservation.

Accessibility: Sourland Mountain Preserve ensures people with disabilities have access to all programs and services.

Parking: Parking is available at the beginning of the trails.

📍421 East Mountain Road, Hillsborough, N.J., 08844, 📞 908-722-1200, 🌐 somersetcountyparks.org

Distance from Center City: 1 hour

Black Run Preserve in Evesham offers downloadable activity sheets for kids. This 1,300-acre preserve features a flat, easy terrain and is home to wetlands and giant pine trees. The preserve’s trails are perfect for young children and provide a peaceful setting for family hikes.

“We recommend referring to our website for information and upcoming events,” says Rich Taylor of Friends of the Black Run Preserve. The activity sheets provide educational and entertaining content for kids, making the hike both fun and informative.

The preserve’s diverse habitat includes wetlands, forests, and open fields, offering a variety of sights and experiences. The trails are well-marked and easy to navigate, making them suitable for families with young children.

Accessibility: Contact Rich Taylor for details at taylor56nj@gmail.com.

Parking: Park beside the entrance roads or on the road shoulder near the entrance points.

📍Kettle Run Rd, Evesham, N.J., 08053, 📞 609-451-0580, 🌐 blackrun.org