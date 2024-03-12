The ultimate guide to parking near Philly’s biggest attractions
Instead of paying a parking ticket, pay for garage parking for the same or cheaper price.
The act of parking a car is contentious in Philadelphia, where there’s little leeway on beating a ticket and understanding the do’s and don’ts can be confusing. It was even the focus of five seasons of reality television on Parking Wars.
Instead of leaving your car’s fate to the Philadelphia parking gods, consider using a parking garage near your favorite attractions in Philly, or better yet, take the train. Numerous parking garages and lots are conveniently located within a minute’s walk from City Hall to Penn’s Landing and the sports stadiums in South Philly.
Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) doesn’t mess around either. Remember Parking Wars? If you go over your paid street parking time, it’s more than likely you’ll get a fine of $26 to $76 (or more).
For the same amount of money you’ll pay in parking fines, you can simply buy 12- to 24-hour parking at one of the local garages, which is around $30 in most cases. Spring for the 24-hour parking because 1-hour parking is expensive and won’t cover an excursion into the city and the difference between 12- and 24-hour parking is typically under $5.
Parking near Philadelphia Museum of Art
The Philadelphia Museum of Art has its own garage open to museum guests and the public. PMA members and guests can get validated parking discounts. The first four hours of parking are $20 for PMA guests and $39 for the public, adding $2 for each additional hour. It costs $55 for 24-hour parking at PMA’s garage.
Here are other options in that area:
Parkway Parking Fairmount Avenue: 📍2201 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130, 💰 $14 for 12 hours, $17 for 24 hours, 24/7, 15 minute walk
Premium Parking at Target on 20th Street: 📍2001 Pennsylvania Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130 💰 $18 for 12 hours, $26 for 24 hours, 24/7, 15 minute walk
Parking near City Hall & Love Park
The Wanamaker Building Garage: 📍100 E. Penn Square, Philadelphia, PA 19107 (entrance on Juniper St.), 💰 $30 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️ 2 minute walk
Love Park Garage: 📍 1501 JFK Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19102 💰 $35 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️ 4 minute walk
15th and Sansom Garage: 📍114 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102💰 $35 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️ 4 minute walk
The Family Courthouse Garage: 📍1503-11 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19102 💰 $35 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️ 4 minute walk
Gateway Parking Garage: 📍1540 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19102, 💰 $30 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️ 10 minute walk
Parking near Pennsylvania Convention Center & Reading Terminal Market
The Family Courthouse Garage: 📍1503-11 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19102, 💰 $31 for 12 hours, $34 for 24 hours ⌚ 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Monday-Friday) and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, 🚶♀️ 2 minute walk
The Autopark at the Fashion District: 📍44 N. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, 💰 $25 for 12 hours, $27 for 24 hours ⌚ 6 a.m. to midnight, 🚶♀️ 3 minute walk
Gateway Parking Garage: 📍1540 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19102, 💰 $27 for 12 hours, $30 for 24 hours ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️ 4 minute walk
The Autopark at Jefferson: 📍14-18 S. 10th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, 💰$16 for 1 hour, $28 for 12 hours, ⌚ 5 a.m.-11 p.m., 🚶♀️ 5 minute walk
Parkade on 8th: 📍801 Filbert St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, 💰 $14 for 1 hour, $26 for 12 hours, ⌚ 24/7,🚶♀️ 6 minute walk
Parking near Independence Mall
Autopark at Independence Mall: 📍41 N. 6th St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 💰 $26 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️ 1 minute walk
100 Independence Mall West Garage: 📍 655 Ranstead St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 💰 $38 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️ 2 minute walk
618 Market St Parking Garage: 📍 618 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 💰 $30 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️ 3 minute walk
Bourse Parking Garage: 📍 44 S. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 💰 $31 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️ 5 minute walk
Parking near Penns Landing & Spruce Street Harbor Park
Hilton’s Penns Landing: 📍201 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 💰$26 for 12 Hours, $39 for 24 Hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️3 minute walk
Autopark at Olde City: 📍125 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 💰 $21 for 12 hours, $26 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️7 minute walk
Lombard Circle Parking Lot: 📍 Columbus Blvd. and Lombard Circle, Philadelphia, PA 19106 💰 $20 flat rate, ⌚ 8 a.m.-midnight, 🚶♀️8 minute walk
Parking near South Philadelphia Sports Complex
The stadiums have their own parking lots at Lincoln Financial Field, Citizens Bank Park, and the Wells Fargo Center. Open for games and events only.
Lincoln Financial Field: 📍One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148, 💰 Eagles/Army & Navy games: $45 for cars; $90 for oversized vehicles. Temple games: $25 for cars; $50 for oversized vehicles. Concerts: $35 for cars; $70 for oversized vehicles.
Citizens Bank Park: 📍One Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148, 💰 $25 for cars, $50 for oversized vehicles
Wells Fargo Center: 📍3601 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19148, 💰 $32 for games, $44 for concerts and live shows
Parking near Philadelphia Zoo
Philadelphia Zoo Parking Garage: 📍3500 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104, 💰 $17 per visit, Business hours, 1 minute walk
Parking near Magic Gardens
10th and South Parking Garage: 📍545 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 💰 $20 for 6 hours, $30 for 24 hours, 24/7, 1 minute walk
Universities
Parking near Temple University
Temple has parking garages/lots available during the day. No overnight parking except for the Tuttleman Lot.
15th Street Lot: 📍1855 N. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19121, 💰 $20 per day
Cecil B. Moore Lot: 📍1223 Cecil B. Moore Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19122, 💰 $4 for 1 hour, $20 per day
Diamond Street Lot: 📍1140 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, PA 19121, 💰 $20 per day
Liacouras Garage: 📍1710 N. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19122, 💰 $20 per day
Montgomery Garage: 📍1859 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19122, 💰 $5 per hour
Norris Street Lot: 📍1961 N. Marvine St., Philadelphia, PA 19122, 💰 $20 per day
Tuttleman Lot: 📍1205 W. Montgomery Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19122, 💰 $6 per hour
Parking near University of Pennsylvania
Walnut 40: 📍Walnut and 40th Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19104, 💰 $18 flat rate, ⌚ 6 a.m.–11 p.m.
Walnut 38: 📍Walnut and 38th Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19104, 💰 $18 flat rate, ⌚ 6a.m.–11.p.m.
Chestnut 34: 📍34th and Chestnut Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19104, 💰 $18 flat rate, ⌚ 6 a.m.–11 p.m.
Penn Museum: 📍1 Convention Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104, 💰 $18 flat rate, ⌚ 8 a.m.–11 p.m.
Penn Park: 📍31st and Lower Walnut Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19104, 💰 $4 for up to 3 hours, $15 flat rate for 3+ hours, ⌚ 6 a.m.–11 p.m.
Ludlow 34: 📍34th and Ludlow Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19104, 💰 $4 for up to 3 hours, $15 flat rate for 3+ hours, ⌚ 2:30 p.m.–11 p.m.
Penn Child Care Center: 📍3160 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104, 💰 $4 for up to 3 hours, $15 flat rate for 3+ hours, ⌚ 6 p.m.–11 p.m.
Parking near Drexel University
Parking LOT G: 📍 3330 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19104, 💰 $17 for up to five hours, $21 for 5+ hours (until 10 p.m.), $14 per day, ⌚ Weekdays, 5 a.m.-10 p.m., Evenings 10 p.m.-5 a.m. (additional $8 night fee applies), Weekends and holidays, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Parking near Free Library of Philadelphia - Parkway Central
19th & Callowhill Parking Lot: 📍 1901 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130, 💰 $18 for 12 hours, $28 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️ 3 minute walk
Premium Parking at Target on 20th Street: 📍 2001 Pennsylvania Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130, 💰 $18 for 12 hours, $26 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️ 7 minute walk
One Franklintown Parking: 📍 1701 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19130, 💰 $12 for the day, ⌚ 6 a.m.-11 p.m., 🚶♀️ 7 minute walk
Parking near Franklin Institute & Academy of Natural Sciences
Franklin Institute Garage: 📍271 North 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, 💰 $25 per day, ⌚ 9 a.m.-12 a.m., 🚶♀️ 1 minute
Logan Square Parking: 📍1815 Cherry St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, 💰 $22 for 12 hours, $29 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️5 minute walk (Use code ACADNMP001 for discounted parking for Academy of Natural Sciences)
1919 Arch Street Lot: 📍1919 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, 💰 $38 for 12 hours, $45 for 24 hours, ⌚ 7 a.m.-8 p.m., 🚶♀ 5 minute walk
Parking near Old City
Autopark at Olde City: 📍 125 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 💰 $21 for 12 hours, $26 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7
Bourse Parking Garage: 📍 44 S. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 💰 $31 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7,
27 S 3rd St Parking: 📍 27 S 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 💰 $25 for 10 hours, $30 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7
Old City Parking: 📍 304-310 Race St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 💰 $18 for 8 hours, $35 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7
Park 37 N. 2nd Street: 📍 37 N 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 💰 $20 for 12 hours, $30 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7
Parking near Rittenhouse Square
Parkway 1845 Walnut Street: 📍 1845 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, 💰 $40 for $12 hours, $48 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️ 1 minute walk
Penn Warwick Garage: 📍 1708 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, 💰 $26 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️2 minute walk
Parking near Washington Park
Washington Square Garage: 📍 249 S. 6th St., Philadelphia, PA 19106 💰 $30 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️1 minute walk
Walnut Towers Parking Garage: 📍 800 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, 💰 $42 for 12 hours, $48 for 24 hours, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️3 minute walk
Parking near Clark Park
Clark Park has a free public parking lot and ample 2-hour street parking spaces in the area.
Parking near FDR Park/ South Asian Market
FDR Park has free parking spaces throughout the entire park, except on Eagles game days when there can be paid overflow parking for the game.
Parking near Italian Market
Italian Market Parking Lot: 📍 926 Carpenter St., Philadelphia, PA 19147, 💰 $8 flat rate Monday-Friday, $12 flat rate for Saturday-Sunday, ⌚ 7a.m.-6p.m., 🚶♀️1 minute walk
7th & Christian Street Lot: 📍 719-35 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147, 💰 $1 for 1 hour, $2 for 2 hours (max. time), ⌚ 8 a.m.-10 p.m., 🚶♀️3 minute walk
8th & Passyunk Lot: 📍 1012-26 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147, 💰 Free for 2 hours,⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️ 5 minute walk
South 12th Street Lot: 📍 1339 S. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147, 💰 Free, ⌚ 24/7, 🚶♀️ 15 minute walk