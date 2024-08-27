Last chance to swim: Philly pools that are still open through Labor Day

With most of the city’s pools already closed, the window for one last dip is quickly closing. If you’re hoping to cool off before summer officially ends, a few Philadelphia public pools remain open through Labor Day weekend.

These final days offer a last chance to enjoy the water, gather with neighbors, and savor the remaining moments of summer.

The staggered closure schedule, which began on August 15, ensures that some pools, including Max Myers, Kelly, and Bridesburg, will stay open until September 2. Be sure to check with your local pool for the latest closing details and make the most of the time left.

To beat the heat, the city’s sprinklers, splash pads, and spraygrounds will be open through Labor Day as well.

Philly pools closing schedule

City pool schedules vary by location and can be checked at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder.

Wednesday, August 28

Jacobs Pool — 4500 Linden Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19114

Saturday, August 31

Murphy Pool — 300 W. Shunk St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

Sunday, September 1

Schmidt Pool — 113-23 W. Ontario St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19140 Gathers Pool — 2501-19 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121 Lederer Pool — 1219-25 E. Montgomery Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125 Stinger Pool — 1400 S. 32nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

Monday, September 2