Last chance to swim: Philly pools that are still open through Labor Day
With most of the city’s pools already closed, the window for one last dip is quickly closing. If you’re hoping to cool off before summer officially ends, a few Philadelphia public pools remain open through Labor Day weekend.
These final days offer a last chance to enjoy the water, gather with neighbors, and savor the remaining moments of summer.
The staggered closure schedule, which began on August 15, ensures that some pools, including Max Myers, Kelly, and Bridesburg, will stay open until September 2. Be sure to check with your local pool for the latest closing details and make the most of the time left.
To beat the heat, the city’s sprinklers, splash pads, and spraygrounds will be open through Labor Day as well.
Philly pools closing schedule
City pool schedules vary by location and can be checked at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder.
Wednesday, August 28
Jacobs Pool — 4500 Linden Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19114
Saturday, August 31
Murphy Pool — 300 W. Shunk St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148
Sunday, September 1
Schmidt Pool — 113-23 W. Ontario St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19140
Gathers Pool — 2501-19 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121
Lederer Pool — 1219-25 E. Montgomery Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125
Stinger Pool — 1400 S. 32nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
Monday, September 2
Max Myers Pool — 1601 Hellerman St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19149
Shuler Pool — 3000 N. 27th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19132
Hunting Park Pool — 900 Hunting Park Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19140
Bridesburg Pool — 4625 Richmond St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19137
Kelly Pool — 42nd St. and Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
Fletcher (Mill Creek) Pool — 743-81 N. 48th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19139