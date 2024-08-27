Skip to content
Last chance to swim: Philly pools that are still open through Labor Day

Enjoy one last swim before Philadelphia’s public pools close for the season. Find out which pools remain open through Labor Day weekend and make the most of the final days of summer.

From left, Lisa Kidd, Keyana Mason, and Julianna Cosme jump in together on the first day of the pool season in Philadelphia at the recently renamed Tiffany Fletcher Recreation Center (formerly Mill Creek) in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Philadelphia’s public pools are opening this week, and will continue to open on a rolling basis through mid-July.Read moreHeather Khalifa / Staff Photographer
    by Sam Ruland
With most of the city’s pools already closed, the window for one last dip is quickly closing. If you’re hoping to cool off before summer officially ends, a few Philadelphia public pools remain open through Labor Day weekend.

These final days offer a last chance to enjoy the water, gather with neighbors, and savor the remaining moments of summer.

The staggered closure schedule, which began on August 15, ensures that some pools, including Max Myers, Kelly, and Bridesburg, will stay open until September 2. Be sure to check with your local pool for the latest closing details and make the most of the time left.

To beat the heat, the city’s sprinklers, splash pads, and spraygrounds will be open through Labor Day as well.

Philly pools closing schedule

City pool schedules vary by location and can be checked at phila.gov/parks-rec-finder.

Wednesday, August 28

  1. Jacobs Pool — 4500 Linden Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19114

Saturday, August 31

  1. Murphy Pool — 300 W. Shunk St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148

Sunday, September 1

  1. Schmidt Pool — 113-23 W. Ontario St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19140

  2. Gathers Pool — 2501-19 W. Diamond St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19121

  3. Lederer Pool — 1219-25 E. Montgomery Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125

  4. Stinger Pool — 1400 S. 32nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

Monday, September 2

  1. Max Myers Pool — 1601 Hellerman St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19149

  2. Shuler Pool — 3000 N. 27th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19132

  3. Hunting Park Pool — 900 Hunting Park Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19140

  4. Bridesburg Pool — 4625 Richmond St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19137

  5. Kelly Pool — 42nd St. and Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19131

  6. Fletcher (Mill Creek) Pool — 743-81 N. 48th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19139