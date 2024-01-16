Gov. Phil Murphy relieved restrictions on New Jersey craft breweries Tuesday, signing a bill that will give brewery owners more latitude to plan events, and to allow customers easier access to food.

Breweries can now serve coffee and soft drinks, and won’t have to check with the state about the size and number of TVs they have and what can be shown on them.

“I am completely thrilled,” said Jay Mahoney, owner of Third State Brewing in Burlington City, one of about 140 breweries in New Jersey. “This takes off a lot of onerous restrictions, allows us more autonomy, and removes a lot of unnecessary stress in operating a brewery in New Jersey.”

Murphy’s signature comes after he’d conditionally vetoed a restriction-easing brewery bill in November, saying he wanted to broaden the legislation because it was an opportunity to reform “antiquated” aspects of New Jersey liquor laws.

Under the new law, businesses with liquor licenses that have remained inactive for two years will be required to either use the licenses or sell them. If neither option is exercised, the licenses can be transferred from one municipality to a contiguous municipality.

The law also allows alcohol sales in some mall food courts.

Calling the law the first substantive overhaul of New Jersey’s liquor-license laws since the aftermath of Prohibition, Murphy said Tuesday, “Together with our partners in the Legislature, we are laying new ground rules to help our breweries and distilleries flourish at the same time creating new opportunities for smaller and more diverse mom-and-pop establishments to set up shop or expand in New Jersey and help transform our downtowns.”

A prime sponsor of the legislation, Sen. Vin Gopal (D- Monmouth), said, “The New Jersey craft brewing and distilling industry is growing rapidly across New Jersey, becoming a mainstay for tourists and locals alike. It only makes sense to give this industry room to grow and prosper.”

Labeling Tuesday a “great day for breweries throughout the state,” Eric Orlando, executive director of the Brewers Guild of New Jersey, added, “Finally, there’s some stabilization for what brewers can do and can offer consumers.”

No longer will brewers be required to give a tour of their premises before serving beer. They are now permitted to make arrangements with local food vendors and trucks without restriction. In-house events (such as trivia nights, musical performances, and yoga classes) won’t be limited anymore to just 25 a year. Breweries will also be allowed to engage in off-premises events, such as setting up beer gardens at community festivals.

And, breweries will be able to show any sporting event it wants on newly unrestricted televisions without having to check with state officials 10 days in advance.

“This is such a waiting-to-exhale moment,” said Lori White, co-owner of Zed’s Beer in Marlton. “We’re just relieved. We’re being allowed to operate like any other business can.

“And it’s nice to be able to offer a customer some coffee at night, before they drive home.”

New Jersey breweries still can’t have kitchens, a major difference with counterparts in Pennsylvania. Commonwealth law has long stipulated that food “sufficient to constitute breakfast, lunch, or dinner” be available in breweries, because drinking without eating hastens intoxication.

Not much celebrating was expected on Tuesday night, when many breweries in the Garden State are closed.

“But Wednesday, night, we’re gonna party,” Mahoney said. “We will be toasting our lobbyists and our legislators.

“And maybe we’ll raise a small glass to Murphy. I didn’t think he’d get this done, but finally he did.

“And now we’re free to plan our own futures.”