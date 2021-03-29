Click the video above to watch the live interview beginning at 4:15 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, May 4.
Join us for Inquirer LIVE with former magazine editor turned author Dawnie Walton. She worked as an executive-level editor for magazines including Essence, Entertainment Weekly, and LIFE before taking her storytelling skills to write a novel that O, the Oprah Magazine, hailed as “an utterly fresh take on finding one’s voice, on systemic racism and sexism, and freedom of expression.”
Dawnie sits down with Inquirer features reporter Ellen Gray to talk about her career change to becoming an author and her debut novel, The Final Revival of Opal & Nev, a fictional story of a beloved rock ‘n’ roll duo who rose to fame in 1970′s New York and the dark secret that lies at the peak of their stardom.
Submit your questions in the comments section below for our special guest. Only questions submitted here will be acknowledged during the Q&A portion of the presentation.