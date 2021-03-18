CEO and founder of Friends at Work, Ty Stiklorius joins us for Inquirer LIVE. As the longtime manager of luminary recording artist John Legend, Ty has been rooted in the entertainment industry for years and carved her own path in a male-dominated world. She’s gone on to found her own company, Friends at Work, a 21st century management and social impact company that partners with the world’s greatest artists and changemakers to help their visions thrive.