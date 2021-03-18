Click the video above to watch the live interview, which begins at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31.
CEO and founder of Friends at Work, Ty Stiklorius joins us for Inquirer LIVE. As the longtime manager of luminary recording artist John Legend, Ty has been rooted in the entertainment industry for years and carved her own path in a male-dominated world. She’s gone on to found her own company, Friends at Work, a 21st century management and social impact company that partners with the world’s greatest artists and changemakers to help their visions thrive.
Ty sits down with The Inquirer’s Team Now editor Molly Eichel to talk about her unique journey through the entertainment industry, how her Philadelphia-area roots have affected her outlook on the world, and how the racial reckoning of summer 2020 impacted her business.
Submit a question via the comment feature below for our special guests. Only questions submitted here will be acknowledged during the Q&A portion of the presentation.