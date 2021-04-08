Click the video above to watch the live interview, which begins on April 30th at 11:00 a.m. (EST).
Amid a pandemic and U.S. internal conflicts, it’s difficult to predict when the next world crisis may come or what it will look like. However, two prominent authors and former military officers have mapped out the possibility of the next world war in their new geopolitical thriller.
Join Inquirer opinion columnist Trudy Rubin as she interviews Admiral James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, and Elliot Ackerman, acclaimed fiction writer and decorated Marine veteran, to talk about their new fictional book, 2034: A Novel of the Next World War. They’ll discuss the novel, potential hotspots between the U.S. and Beijing, and how to avoid a conflict between the two nations.
