We’re all getting older — particularly in Pennsylvania, which has one of the oldest populations of any state in the country. This means that many people will spend at least part of their lives taking care of their elderly relatives. Alison McCook, assistant opinion editor, spent 15 years as the primary caregiver to her parents. She’ll talk about that experience, and with local experts about what goes into elder care — how adult children and their parents can better prepare for it, and resources for caregivers.