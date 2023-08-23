Right before the summer concludes, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason finale on Thursday evening. Former offensive coordinator and new Colts coach Shane Steichen makes his return as the Eagles will look to piece together and finalize their initial 53-man roster over the next several days. Who’s a lock to make the team? Who’s still on the bubble? Join beat reporters EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino, and Olivia Reiner as they put a bow on training camp ahead of the team’s third and final exhibition.