Click the play button on the video player to watch the recording.

The NFL Draft is right around the corner and Eagles fans are bursting at the seams to see what moves the team will make this year. Join four Inquirer Eagles writers for a subscriber-exclusive discussion on Inquirer LIVE: Reporter Roundtable - At Last, The Draft.

Jeff McLane moderates a discussion with colleagues and sports journalists Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, and EJ Smith to talk about the Eagles’ first-round pick and possible selection, Howie Roseman’s ability in drafting, how owner Jeffrey Lurie will play a role, and how new head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff will factor into the selections.