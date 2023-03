After winning the pennant and getting all the way to Game 6 of the Series last year, the Phillies are back to try to finish the deal. The home opener of the 141st season in franchise history is set for April 6 at Citizens Bank Park — and The Inquirer will have it covered. Join Phillies/MLB reporter Scott Lauber and staff writer Matt Breen as they host Gameday Central starting at 1:30 p.m.