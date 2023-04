SEPTA is preparing to launch the biggest overhaul of the bus system since the transit agency was founded in 1964. After receiving complaints on the initial proposal, transit agency planners have incorporated rider feedback and are calling the updated version “Bus Revolution 2.0″.

Inquirer transportation reporter Thomas Fitzgerald interviews SEPTA planner Dan Nemiroff about how the changes will impact Philadelphians’ commutes and where riders can find more information about the Bus Revolution.