As Congress blocks Ukraine aid, Lithuania remains one of Kyiv’s strongest supporters, because its leaders know it could be Vladimir Putin’s next European target. Please join Worldview columnist Trudy Rubin for a conversation with H.E. Gabrielus Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of Lithuania on why the United States and other Western democracies must deter Russia or face a wider war. “Western countries must ask themselves ‘What kind of message are we sending to Putin?’ " Minister Landsbergis asked at the Davos World Economic Forum. “Are we deterring or are we inviting?”

