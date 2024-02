From Ukraine to the Middle East, where are America’s wars headed? Please join Trudy Rubin as she discusses the future of the wars that will affect U.S. and global security in 2024 and impact the outcome of the fall elections. Can Ukraine survive without U.S. military aid? Is there any chance for a peace deal in the Middle East? What happens in the world if America goes isolationist? Join Trudy as she answers your questions.