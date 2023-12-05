As GOP legislators threaten to axe aid for Ukraine and hand Vladimir Putin a stunning victory, prize-winning Worldview columnist Trudy Rubin will interview retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, former commander of the United States Army Europe about why a Kremlin win would be a disaster for U.S. security. One of the foremost U.S. military experts on the Ukraine war, Lt. Gen. Hodges will shed light on Ukraine’s remaining path to victory, and why it depends on continued U.S. and European assistance, including weapons the White House is still withholding.