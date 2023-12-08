To unravel the complexities of the Israel-Hamas War, please join us for an in depth discussion with Inquirer Worldview columnist Trudy Rubin, in conversation with Deputy Editorial board editor Luis Carrasco.

Drawing on her years of Middle East coverage, writing from Israel, the West Bank, Gaza, and the Arab world — including a July trip to Israel and the West Bank — Trudy will provide a nuanced analysis of the conflict’s current state, potential resolutions, and far-reaching impact on the region.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to hear from and ask questions to one of the most knowledgeable and experienced journalists in the field.