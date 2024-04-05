These three Philadelphia-based companies made Fortune’s list of top companies for workers

Three large businesses headquartered in the Philadelphia area have made Fortune magazine’s 2024 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For, including Comcast, which landed in the Top 10.

Comcast, the only Fortune 100 company based in Center City, came in at No. 10. It ranked No. 9 on the list last year.

The company has grown to have a global employee base of more than 186,000, including its 2013 takeover of NBCUniversal and 2018 acquisition of U.K. television company Sky.

But its Philadelphia roots seem to remain well-known. Comedian and NBC Late Night host Seth Meyers recently alluded to them in an interview with The Inquirer, saying, “As an employee of Comcast, I’m contractually obligated to say that I have always found Philly to be America’s finest city full of its most refined intellectuals.”

Advertisement

Comcast’s Philadelphia headquarters is the home base for about 8,000 employees, and the company has about 15,000 total workers in the Philadelphia region.

“Our employees are at the heart of what make Comcast NBCUniversal a great place to work,” said Mike Cavanagh, president of Comcast Corp. “We’re honored by this recognition and are proud to have a culture where people can innovate, collaborate, and develop their careers.”

Locally headquartered Power Home Remodeling and SAP America

Power Home Remodeling, a construction company based in Chester, was close behind Comcast at No. 14, in its seventh year on the list. The company has about 3,400 U.S. employees and operates in 23 markets throughout the country, including 942 employees in the Philadelphia region.

“This recognition is particularly meaningful because it reflects the core of who we are,” said Power Home Remodeling co-CEO, Asher Raphael. “While revenue and profitability are often the driving force behind most of corporate America, our north star has been and always will be creating a great place to work. And that’s exactly what our people have built.”

SAP America, the U.S. branch of German-based enterprise software company SAP, was No. 47 in its eighth appearance on Fortune’s best companies list. Its Newtown Square headquarters has over 3,000 employees, out of more than 18,000 across the U.S.

“At SAP, our employees drive our success. They ensure we bring out our customers’ best, including by integrating relevant, responsible and reliable AI into the technology that underpins business-critical operations,” Joellen Perry, SAP global head of public relations, said Thursday.

To qualify as one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For, businesses must get certified by the organization Great Place to Work. Fortune’s list relies on employee survey data, rather than outside sources, and companies are required to either survey all employees or use a random sample.

Hybrid work at Philadelphia employers and other top U.S. workplaces

Editors at Fortune highlighted that many of the 100 companies on their list place high value on hybrid work arrangements.

Comcast last year asked office-based employees to begin coming to their workplace at least four days a week, but with an emphasis on flexibility.

SAP will require employees across the globe to report to the office at least three days a week beginning this month. The announcement saw some backlash internationally, with 5,000 employees signing a letter saying they felt “betrayed” by the mandate, according to media reports. SAP North America President Lloyd Adams told the Philadelphia Business Journal in February that he thinks having people in the office will help drive innovation.

At Power, not all roles allow for remote work, so the hybrid policy is determined by department. There is no companywide minimum, Power spokesperson Andrea Recine said, adding that many of the company’s non-hybrid-eligible roles allow for a flexible schedule outside of the traditional 9-to-5 work day.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated Comcast’s global employee count.