Childcare costs are ‘untenable’ in Philadelphia, according to U.S. Department of Labor

Philadelphia families are forced to spend a larger chunk of their pay on childcare than in any other Pennsylvania county, new federal data show, and it’s likely affecting the number of women in the workforce.

A new database from the U.S. Department of Labor shows the cost of childcare as a proportion of median income in every Pennsylvania county, as well as all counties in most U.S. states.

In Philadelphia, infant care costs about 22.5% of the median household income, and that’s for just one child.

That’s higher than the suburbs by a wide margin, largely due to Philadelphia’s low median income compared with the surrounding counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In those suburban counties, the ratio of childcare to median income hovers between 10% and 15.5%.

Another stat that shows a wide gap between Philadelphia and its suburbs is the labor participation rate for women. In Philadelphia, it’s just above 70%, while in the surrounding counties, between 76% and 80% of women are either employed or looking for work.

County Infant center-based price (2022 dollars) Share of family income (1 infant in center) Median household income Women’s labor force participation County Philadelphia Infant center-based price (2022 dollars) $13,320 Share of family income (1 infant in center) 22.5% Median household income $53,090 Women’s labor force participation 70.7% County Montgomery Infant center-based price (2022 dollars) $16,506 Share of family income (1 infant in center) 13.7% Median household income $108,421 Women’s labor force participation 79.4% County Delaware Infant center-based price (2022 dollars) $13,610 Share of family income (1 infant in center) 13.3% Median household income $91,605 Women’s labor force participation 76.3% County Chester Infant center-based price (2022 dollars) $17,120 Share of family income (1 infant in center) 13.1% Median household income $117,559 Women’s labor force participation 76.5% County Bucks Infant center-based price (2022 dollars) $15,058 Share of family income (1 infant in center) 12.7% Median household income $106,128 Women’s labor force participation 78.3% County Burlington Infant center-based price (2022 dollars) $16,067 Share of family income (1 infant in center) 14% Median household income $102,834 Women’s labor force participation 78.2% County Camden Infant center-based price (2022 dollars) $14,694 Share of family income (1 infant in center) 15.5% Median household income $84,894 Women’s labor force participation 76.3% County Gloucester Infant center-based price (2022 dollars) $11,466 Share of family income (1 infant in center) 10% Median household income $103,259 Women’s labor force participation 77.2%

Data collected in 2018 showed an average of $11,960 spent per year on infant care in Philadelphia. Adjusted for 2022 dollars, that comes out to about $13,320 annually, the Department of Labor estimates.

“What all this information and these maps show us is that childcare prices vary throughout the country, and the prices are untenable for families,” said Nicole Neri, Mid-Atlantic regional director for the Labor Department.

Three other lessons from the study:

Childcare can easily cost more than many Philly women earn

The data show that generally, care is less expensive at a home-based business — operated out of the care provider’s home — than at a center. Also, cost of care decreases as children get older.

However, Neri added, the cost adds up quickly for families with more than one child. She noted that 29% of families with a child under age 6 have more than one child under age 6. Childcare costs for multiple children can easily surpass the women’s median earnings. In Philadelphia, that’s about $30,000.

Cheaper childcare is not a cure-all

The solution is not for childcare providers to lower their prices, the department noted. The vast majority of childcare costs go toward paying staff, who often do not make a living wage — their median wage is $13.22 per hour.

Neri suggested two ways to address the problem: government action to assist with childcare costs and getting more women into higher-paying jobs.

“It’s important for employers to take a look at this information and understand what some of these burdens are,” Neri added. Providing paid family leave and allowing flexibility for family-friendly hours and remote work when that’s possible would help keep more women in the labor force, she said.

Childcare has not rebounded from the pandemic

In addition to cost, availability is a challenge as well. The number of childcare providers in the country decreased sharply with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and has not fully recovered, according to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In Pennsylvania, the number of childcare employees decreased by 52% from February 2020 to April 2020. Many of those employees are back in the industry, but the total number of childcare employees was still down 7% from pre-pandemic levels, as of June.