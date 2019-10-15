When Vincent Jones was among the first black students to attend Girard College, a housemaster told him and his classmates, “You guys gotta study or you’re gonna be mopping somebody’s floor.”
Decades later, Jones, 56, of West Philadelphia, is mopping someone’s floor, at the Market East office high-rise newly renamed Jefferson Tower. He’s been a porter — a fancy word for janitor, he says — for nearly two decades. And while he knows that some people, like that housemaster, mightthink his work is menial, he takes pride in it. It’s rewarding, he says, to keep the Center City office towers in beautiful shape, to build a rapport with the office workers he sees everyday.
Most of all, he’s been able to support his family — three grown children and five grands, as he calls them — through the job.
“That’s all you want in life, right?" he says. "To take care of your family.”
Jones is one of 3,000 workers who clean and service the office buildings in Center City and University City, including the FMC Tower, the Comcast towers, and the PECO building. The workers, largely African-Americans or immigrants, have been union for nearly a century, making them among the first low-wage service workers to be unionized in the city. They have been able to transform these jobs into what’s become a rarity: the service job you want to hold on to. The average cleaner makes between $17 and $19 an hour, has a pension, and doesn’t pay premiums for good health insurance.
But Jones and his colleagues, members of 32BJ SEIU, fear that status is at risk, as they have yet to come to an agreement with Building Operators Labor Relations (BOLR), which negotiates on behalf of the building owners, on their next four-year contract. The current contract expires at midnight Wednesday. The workers, who voted to authorize a strike last week, could go on strike if they don’t get to an agreement Tuesday, their last scheduled day of bargaining.
Initial proposals from BOLR, which runs labor management for the Building Owners and Managers Association of Philadelphia, included no wage increases, freezing pensions and requiring workers to pay $300 a month for health insurance, 32BJ SEIU said. (BOLR negotiates these contracts, but most of the workers are employed by contractors like The Arthur Jackson Company, GDI Integrated Facility Services, and ABM. Some maintenance workers are employed directly by buildings.)
That didn’t sit well with union members, who point to the local commercial real estate industry’s growth over the years.
“Center City is on the rise,” Jones said. “We just want it to trickle down to us.”
The industry has certainly been growing, due to major projects like the Comcast Technology Center and the FMC Tower, said Lauren Gilchrist, Jones Lang LaSalle’s senior director of research, but asking rents have risen only about 3% per year on average, which is significantly slower than markets in New York, San Francisco, and Boston. Vacancy rates have continued to hover between 9% and 11%, she said.
BOLR president Bob Martin, who’s negotiated these contracts for the last two decades, said in an interview Monday that requiring workers to pay health insurance premiums was now off the table and that BOLR is committed to continuing to pay into the workers’ pension fund. BOLR is committed to reaching an equitable agreement, he said, adding that it’s standard for the union to take a strike vote.
These workers have never been on strike but have voted to authorize strikes before during contract negotiations. What could make a difference this time? Strikes have grown more frequent in the last few years and workers who walk off the job have gotten more public support than ever.
