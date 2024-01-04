22 states raised their minimum wage this week. Pennsylvania’s is still just $7.25.

In nearly half of the U.S. states, the lowest paid workers got a raise earlier this week. Pennsylvania wasn’t one of them, despite attempts in the legislature last year to raise the state’s minimum wage.

The Pennsylvania House, which has a Democratic majority, passed a bill in June that would have increased the state minimum wage from $7.25 to $11 at the start of 2024, $13 in 2025, and $15 in 2026. A similar bill was introduced in the state Senate.

While that legislation did not make it to the finish line in time for an increase this month, Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, a Republican, told reporters on Tuesday that raising the minimum wage is on the table for 2024, Penn Live reported. She didn’t say how high she’d like to see it go.

Gov. Josh Shapiro proposed a statewide minimum wage of $15 last year in his first budget address. State lawmakers from Philadelphia wanted an even greater increase, to $18.

New Jersey and Delaware are among the 22 states where minimum wage increased effective Jan. 1. In Delaware, it reached $13.25 per hour (it will go up to $15 in 2025), and in New Jersey it’s now $15.13.

Pennsylvania is one of 20 states that hasn’t exceeded the federal minimum wage of $7.25, which was set in 2009. All of the states bordering Pennsylvania have higher minimum wages.

In Philadelphia, that pay level has less buying power than in other parts of the state. A study by personal finance website Smart Asset last year found that when adjusted for the cost of living in the city, Philadelphia has the fourth lowest “real minimum wage.”

According to the Economic Policy Institute, 48 localities in the U.S. have adopted minimum wages above what their state law requires. But Philadelphia is bound by the state minimum wage.

Still, local leaders have made efforts to raise pay for groups of workers in the city. In 2018, Mayor Jim Kenney signed a law requiring a gradual increase in the minimum wage for city workers, contractors and subcontractors, which brought it up to $15 per hour in 2022. In 2021, City Council passed a wage increase for airport workers that brought their pay up to $15.06 per hour and added a benefits supplement.

Even though state law doesn’t require it, many employers in Pennsylvania have raised their pay above $7.25. Nearly 70% of Pennsylvania hourly workers made at least $15 per hour in 2022, according to state data, and just 2% were paid minimum wage or less.

Here are the 22 states where minimum wage rose this week: