Wells Fargo Center food service workers are on strike

Food service workers at Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia have called a strike as they seek to negotiate a new contract with their employer, Aramark.

The 400 workers, members of Unite Here Local 274, walked off the job at 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Over 90% of workers voted to authorize a strike late last month if negotiations did not progress.

The union is seeking a standard minimum wage and health benefits for the hundreds of Aramark employees at all three South Philadelphia stadiums — Wells Fargo, Lincoln Financial Field and Citizens Bank Park.

The strike affects only Wells Fargo, where the 76ers and Flyers play. Many of the unionized Aramark employees work at two or all three of the venues, and their work at the other two stadiums will not be affected by the strike.

Fewer than 20 of Aramark’s hundreds of Wells Fargo Center workers have year-round health insurance, the union said, while 210 qualify for partial-year prescription and doctor visit coverage, but not hospital emergency care.

The union has proposed that any member who works 750 hours per year across all three venues combined should be eligible for full-year health insurance. Aramark has countered with a minimum of 1,500 hours, according to Unite Here.

The union’s contracts with Aramark expired on March 17 for Wells Fargo and Lincoln Financial workers, and at the end of March for Citizens Bank Park workers. Bargaining started in December, and members want one contract for all three facilities.

The minimum pay rate varies among the three facilities. At Wells Fargo Center, utility workers and dishwashers make $14.11 per hour while concession stand workers make $15.29. Concession stand workers start at $15.55 at Lincoln Financial Field, and $16.05 at Citizens Bank Park.

The Sixers play the Pistons at the arena tonight at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.