Philly Starbucks locations are facing a new labor violations complaint

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has filed a new complaint against Starbucks, based on allegations of union-busting at two Philadelphia locations.

Store managers at the 20th and Market Street location and 34th and Walnut Street location are accused of discouraging employees from forming a union, reducing the hours and wages of union workers without proper notice, and firing two workers for engaging in union activities, according to the NLRB complaint, dated Jan. 23.

Starbucks management has also refused to bargain with the union at these two locations, the complaint alleges.

Alexandra Rosa, one of the employees named in the complaint who was fired from the 20th and Market Starbucks, said in a statement that she feels relief that the NLRB found merit in her case, but expressed frustration at the working conditions.

“On the flip side, it’s frustrating that Starbucks, as a corporation, was able to completely destabilize my life and livelihood, and not just me, but many other folks across the country,” she said. “And for what? Because we wanted machines that didn’t cause us 3rd degree burns, or because we wanted to be able to afford rent and food?”

» READ MORE: I’m helping Philly Starbucks unionize because my colleagues and I deserve a safe workplace | Opinion

The two locations mentioned in the new complaint unionized last year, as part of a wave of Starbucks workers organizing in hundreds of stores across the U.S.

The company is facing dozens of complaints and alleged violations across the U.S., said organizer Casey Moore, of Starbucks Workers United.

In Philadelphia, NLRB is aiming to get Starbucks to reinstate the workers who were fired and provide back pay and written apologies.

Starbucks reduced its hours at the 34th and Walnut store from May to September last year, and the NLRB alleges that was a response to the union’s activities at that store.

This isn’t the first time the Philadelphia office of the NLRB has filed a complaint against Starbucks. In a February 2021 hearing before an administrative law judge, NLRB attorneys argued that the corporation had illegally fired two baristas for labor organizing at its Broad and Washington location. The baristas, TJ Bussiere and Echo Nowakowska, said they turned down a $100,000 settlement to take the case to trial.

The administrative law judge ruled in favor of the NLRB later that year and ordered Starbucks to reinstate the baristas with back pay. That remedy has yet to happen as Starbucks’ appeal is pending.

“Starbucks isn’t Amazon or Walmart. They claim to be this very progressive company,” Moore said. “As people start to hear about that more, how they’re treating their workers, it could damage their reputation even more.”

Employment lawyers for Starbucks, from the law firm Littler Mendelson, did not immediately respond to The Inquirer’s request for comment.

Starbucks is expected to respond to the complaint by Feb. 6, and a hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Juliana Feliciano Reyes contributed to this report.