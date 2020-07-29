Companies like Uber and Lyft have sought to frame drivers as business owners, or independent contractors, rather than employees. “Be your own boss,” their ads read. These companies built their business models around employing an army of what they described as independent contractors, a classification of worker that isn’t entitled to legal protections such as minimum wage, unemployment insurance, and overtime. Last year, Uber, Lyft, and Doordash spent tens of millions of dollars to fight the California law, which would make it harder for them to misclassify their workers.