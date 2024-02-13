PHL Airport Uber and Lyft drivers will strike on Valentine’s Day. Here’s why.

People hoping to get an Uber or Lyft to or from the Philadelphia International Airport on Valentine’s Day may want to find other transportation plans.

Rideshare and delivery drivers who belong to Justice for App Workers are planning to strike and rally on Wednesday at 10 airports throughout the United States, including Philadelphia.

Drivers at Newark Liberty International Airport and Pittsburgh International Airport are also participating, according to the organization, which said the drivers are seeking “fair wages, safety, and more.”

Justice for App Workers describes itself as “a national coalition of more than 130,000 rideshare drivers and delivery workers from the East Coast to the Midwest.”

“Uber, Lyft, and delivery drivers are tired of being mistreated by the app companies,” the labor organization said in a Feb. 8 blog post about the rallies. “We’re sick of working 80 hours/week just to make ends meet, being constantly scared for our safety, and worrying about being deactivated with the click of a button.”

Uber has downplayed the potential impact of the planned strike, according to news reports, stating that “Driver earnings remain strong, and as of Q4 2023, drivers in the U.S. were making about $33 per utilized hour.” DoorDash, similarly, said it expects no significant impact and that millions of people had made money driving for the companies.

Lyft drivers earned $23.46 an hour after expenses in the second half of 2023, CBS News reported, citing a white paper the company released this month.