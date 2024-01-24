21 Wendy’s locations in Philly suburbs fined for child labor violations

A local Wendy’s franchise owner has been fined $300,000 for violating state child labor laws, including failing to provide breaks, allowing children to work excessive hours, and not getting parental authorization from workers under the age of 16.

GCWen Management operates 21 Wendy’s locations in Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said it found 766 violations of the Pennsylvania Child Labor Act in its investigation of the company.

GCWen also operates eight Wendy’s locations in New Jersey, according to the company’s website.

The investigation started after the Department got a tip from its workers’ compensation bureau about minor injuries to child workers at various Wendy’s locations in the area.

Advertisement

The department found 432 violations of the break requirement for child workers, involving 81 employees. Investigators also noted 18 instances of not securing a work permit; 98 instances where the company failed to notify the child’s school of the hiring or end of employment; 10 instances of no parent authorization; and 208 excessive hours violations involving 34 children.

“Remember, they are not just workers — they’re our kids — and their safety and rights are paramount,” said Nancy A. Walker, secretary of the Department of Labor & Industry. “No company should ever put profit over the well-being of Pennsylvania’s youth.”

The department said it reached a settlement with the company, which includes an agreement that GCWen management at all Wendy’s location will be trained on the requirements of Pennsylvania’s child labor law.

Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act allows a fine of up to $5,000 per violation, and those fines go into Pennsylvania’s General Fund.

GCWen did not respond to a request for comment on the investigation and settlement.