One day, the boss came back from a trade show carrying a wad of Elastomer formed into what looked like a tiny octopus. He threw it against the wall. It stuck — for a moment. Then it slid off, and stuck again, and slid and stuck again and again, its tentacles flopping as it seemed to walk drunkenly down the wall to the floor. Thus was Alan Dorfman introduced to the Wacky WallWalker, which would become one of the biggest toy fads ever.