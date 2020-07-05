Because of Alyson’s job and her need to be extra careful, they waited two weeks after those excursions to see each other, and would spend a day at one of their homes, watching movies or playing board games. Between those short visits they talked via video chat. The hardest part of the experience: With so much of their lives shut down, this couple that loves to talk had much less to talk about. They began watching movies together virtually with Netflix Party, and learned not to worry if there wasn’t anything important to discuss.