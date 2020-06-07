About a year ago, Ryan faced a transition bigger than city to burbs, or even L.A. to Philly. Becoming a film producer was his goal, and he hadn’t reached it. He loved the work he was doing, but it wasn’t conducive to having the family he wanted, not in terms of time or money. Still, it was hard to let go – film work was a piece of his identity. “It was a scary Band-Aid to pull,” he said. “I was probably not always a friendly person then. We had many conversations about it.”