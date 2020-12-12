In this photo provided by Utah sports writer Andy Larsen are a childhood piggybank, right, and a plastic cup on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Larsen's spontaneous tweet looking for someone in need to whom he could give the $165 he had in the two items quickly snowballed into tens of thousands of dollars in donations from strangers, as well as messages from people who could use the help. (Andy Larsen via AP)