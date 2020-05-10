He encouraged me to be bold — at the time, it applied to my interest in music as well as to my graduation speech. He urged me to care more about those around me, too, with the care he displayed not just for me, but each individual student he ever taught. In addition, he kept up with me even after I graduated. The long after-school conversations I had with him, and his ability to empathize, changed my trajectory permanently, and I will always appreciate him for that.