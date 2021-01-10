Second, self-monitoring facilitates learning. Once I realize I’m not getting myself to go running, I can ask myself why. Perhaps I’ll discover that my running route is sort of boring and I should switch up my route or try yoga instead. Or that I need to motivate myself by bundling the chore of running with something I absolutely love to do — like talk to my best friend on the phone. I’ve learned something about myself, and that information can help me improve my plan.