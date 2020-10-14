Ann Evans Guise would become a teacher at Alcorn Elementary School in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia, and an increasingly familiar face at community protests in downtrodden neighborhoods. In 1995, she found her raison d’etre in Bright Lights, a literacy and cultural initiative to imbue thousands of Black children in the city with knowledge of their African heritage and empower them. She created the program with her old friend Carmichael — who by then had renamed himself Kwame Ture — and devoted herself to it until the Parkinson’s disease that she battled for 30 years overtook her. She died of complications of the neurological disorder on Sept. 21, at age 77.