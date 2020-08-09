Neither had been married, but at age 22, she had come close enough to pick a china pattern. This was the path her traditional family expected her to take, and she hadn’t questioned it. When the engagement ended, she was devastated. But a year a later, she had her real estate license and her own apartment. Despite the fact that her father didn’t talk to her for a year, Annmarie loved her unexpected independence and realized she wanted to pursue her own goals. By then, most of her friends were married, and few seemed to retain the joy they had when their husbands were boyfriends. “My girlfriends would all talk about how crazy busy they were and say, ‘I’m so tired! I need a wife!’ ” Annmarie said. “I thought, ‘Wait a minute! What does this say about being a wife?’ ”