Kim grew up in Philadelphia and Phoenixville but left Pennsylvania to become a commodities broker and labor contractor in Idaho and Arizona, where he hired teams of farm workers from Mexico. These men had little money, but so much joy and peace — exactly the opposite of Kim. The workers said they found these things through their Christian faith. Kim left his job in search of a more meaningful life, and in 1979 this man who did not own a Bible enrolled at the United Lutheran Seminary. He got lost on his first day but saw a woman who clearly knew what she was doing and asked for help.