They made 2020 plans: In April, they would have a traditional Hindu ceremony at the Sri Venkateswara Temple near Pittsburgh, one of the first Hindu temples built in the United States, and a luncheon for 75. In May, a second, nondenominational and mostly American-style wedding would include an Irish handfasting ceremony — a nod to Ashlee’s ethnic heritage — with a few Hindu traditions woven in. They and 200 guests would celebrate at a barn-turned-venue in Lancaster County. “There are so few times in life when everyone we love is in one place, and we viewed it as that — a big coming together of our friends and family,” Ashlee said.