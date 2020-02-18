During one year of her residency, Evans, the only female in her cohort, needed to share the single bathroom with the male residents. Because the door had no lock, she’d sing loudly while bathing so they’d know not to come in. She had never heard of the Easter Bunny until a friend’s children kept asking when it would arrive. She didn’t know the Eagles were a Philadelphia football team until she partnered with the franchise to create the first Ronald McDonald House.