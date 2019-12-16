“Parents tend to throw their hands up in the air and say, ‘Whoa, whoa, we’re going to beat this disease. We know about Make-A-Wish, that’s for the dying child,’” he said. “That’s totally inaccurate today; 75-to-80% of the kids who are granted a wish go on to beat their disease and live a full, happy adult life.” The wish takes a child’s mind away from being probed and prodded by the medical community, he said. “That’s the power” of it.