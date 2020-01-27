Yosen and her staff were inspired to host the workshops after seeing a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue Collective Craft Guild of Australia, which creates items needed by animals affected by disaster. The guild was soliciting the efforts of crafters worldwide to help sew, knit, and weave the items, since the marsupials, especially, will likely need multiple pouches as they grow (the tiny critters are also known to chew and tear at the crafted items).