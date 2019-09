On Aug. 22, Tracey Lang cut 6-year-old Qadir Harris’ hair at the “Philadelphia School District’s Annual Back 2 School Event” at the School of the Future High School in West Philadelphia. More than 100 vendors were on-hand for the event, which included live entertainment, backpack giveaways, health screenings, on-site kindergarten registration, and free haircuts and curls. First day of classes for kids in grades K-12 was Sept. 3.