We must advocate for the animals and push for stronger laws against animal cruelty, hand in paw 🐾 because I don’t know if you have seen the dog news lately but despite Michael Vick’s indictment for dog fighting he is back in the football spotlight. If you don’t know of Vick’s animal cruelty history he was busted in 2007 with 70+ dogs on his property and was found guilty of dog fighting, high stakes gambling, and brutal executions of dogs including drowning and hanging. So if this bothers you please stand up against the cruelty with the ASPCA and put an end to the barbaric blood sport of dog fighting by visiting www.aspca.org/StopCruelty ✨ Sign the Pledge. Cruelty shouldn’t be celebrated!