Visit the Beetlejuice house in Hillsborough Township — just don’t say his name thrice

To celebrate the long-awaited Tim Burton sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Airbnb is offering a haunting experience at the Deetz family residence.

In the listing called “Haunt the Beetlejuice House,” the fictional matriarch Delia Deetz invites fans to her home in Hillsborough Township, N.J., to explore her paintings and sculptures and venture through the Afterlife in the attic for a special art class.

The Beetlejuice house is a replica of the home featured in the 2024 film, an Airbnb spokesperson told the Inquirer. It was recreated for Airbnb’s Icon stays, a new category of experiences from the vacation rental group.

While the film takes place in the fictional town of Winter River, Ct., Airbnb found “the best real-life equivalent in the quaint community of Hillsborough Township. The town has beautiful wide-open spaces and similar architecture that we think evokes the community of Winter River that fans remember,” the spokesperson said.

Wander into the attic and find Maitlands’ model of Winter River in this Airbnb haunted experience. Read more Emily Shur

Folks can request to receive an invitation to book the house for 10 three-hour slots with up to six guests each. Submit a request by Nov. 4 to visit the Beetlejuice house experience, which runs from Nov. 16 to 27.

No purchase, payment, or booking is required to be selected. Selected individuals will receive an invite based on their answer to the question: “Why do you want to haunt the Beetlejuice house?” Invitees will have 24 hours to accept the booking request. According to Airbnb rules, each Icon listing displays a cost associated with the stay and/or experience — a visit to the Beetlejuice house is listed for free.

Beetlejuice House invitees will also receive a one-night stay at an Airbnb listing in neighboring Princeton at no additional cost. Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from the Beetlejuice Icon, along with travel to and from their overnight stay. You must be 18 years old and up to book, and accompanying guests must be 13 and up.

Inside Haunt the Beetlejuice House

Upon arrival, participants will be greeted at the door and led to explore the interior of the home.

Utter the words Beetlejuice and find yourself in the Afterlife. Read more Emily Shur

The attic features a model of the fictional Winter River, created by Adam Maitland, portrayed by Alec Baldwin in the original film. In the movie, Maitland and his wife, Barbara, haunt the Deetz family. Guests who say “Beetlejuice” three times enter the Afterlife and the Waiting Room, where artifacts of the deceased remain — think smashed football helmets, charred Santa hats, and a magician’s water-filled lock box.

After a visit to the otherworld, visitors will participate in an art class with snacks provided, before being sent to the nearby Airbnb.

“Due to some recent … ‘spiritual difficulties,’ curious entities have been creeping around in the wee hours,” the listing explains. “You can’t stay overnight.”

How to book

Request an invitation to book a visit to the Beetlejuice House in Hillsborough Township on Airbnb by Nov. 4 at 2:59 a.m.