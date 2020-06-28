That October, on a trip to visit friends in Idaho, Caitlin was most excited to take the Iceberg Lake Trail in Glacier National Park. There had been a recent snowstorm, and the going was hard work, but then they were surrounded by sheer cliffs with Glacier Lake before them. Caitlin knelt in the snow. She told Ben one reason she loves him so much is her absolute certainty that he would be completely fine with her being the one to ask if he would spend his life with her.