Some very fetch news from our friend Tina Fey for this #MeanGirlsDay: If 5,000 of you use the link in my bio to register to vote OR verify your voter registration, OR request a mail-in ballot, OR volunteer as a pollster BY TOMORROW, October 3rd, we'll release a very, very grool surprise for you. Head to the link in my bio to take action with @headcountorg now! You won't want to miss this, I promise! (Too young to register? Share this with friends and family who can. We can all make a difference.) #GoodToVote #MeanGirls #MeanGirlsBway