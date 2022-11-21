Shopping for Philadelphians is made easy with these local gift shops and boutiques

There are certain stores that make shopping easy. Whether it’s the busy holiday season (when many of the area’s best gift stores will even wrap your purchase for you) or a time when you’re in need of a non-cookie-cutter gift for a loved one.

Find jewelry made by a local designer, candles hand-poured by a nearby candlemaker, shirts that show off your Philly pride, home goods that are way more fun than their big-box store alternatives, handmade greeting cards, and more, all while supporting a local business when it truly needs it and keeping tax dollars within the region.

The Philly area is home to a lot of great gift shops, giving you plenty of places to go for cool items for your kids, parents, siblings, friends, neighbors, coworkers — or yourself (we won’t tell).

Here are the best gift stores to shop in the Philadelphia region.

Gift stores in Philadelphia

Art Star has both an outpost at the Bourse and an all-online store, allowing for easy shopping no matter where you are. The shop is known for its curated selection (and its curated craft bazaars). Expect a variety of unique goods made by local artists and crafters known for their art prints, vases, totes, embroidery, greeting cards, candles, and more.

📍 111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106, 🌐 artstarphilly.myshopify.com, 📷 @artstarphilly, ✉️ info@artstarphilly.com, 🕑 Sun.-Tue., Thur.-Sat., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

A Black-owned consignment store for lovers of all things retro, vintage, and underground streetwear. Think Supreme logo candles, vintage Astro Boy t-shirts, retro Air Jordans, and Sailor Moon-themed coin purses all curated by Phillip Moore.

📍 134 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, 🌐 commonground12.com, 📷 @commonground215, ✉️ CommonGroundWalnut@gmail.com, 🕑 Mon.-Thurs. noon-7 p.m., Fri-Sat. noon-8 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.

Shop here for candles, cards, cookbooks, holiday decor items, cute bar cart items, decorative trays and plates, funny knickknacks, kids’ toys, and more. The shops can be found in Collingswood, N.J., in Philly’s Chestnut Hill and East Passyunk neighborhoods, and a mini bonus shop in the worKS building in Kennett Square

📍1825 E. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148 (more location on website), 🕑 Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 🌐 occasionette.com, 📷 @occasionette

At the intersection of spirituality, wellness, and beauty, Ritual Shoppe may be the spot for your gifting. Go to this perfect pink shop in Rittenhouse (the brick-and-mortar is called, “Ritual Space”) for handmade jewelry, astrology-themed items, crystals and gemstones, incense, face oils, cool art prints, and more.

📍 2003 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, 📞 267-606-6082, 📷 @ritualshoppe, 🌐 ritualshoppe.com, 🕑 Mon.-Sat. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dainty jewelry, Philly-themed coasters and prints, candles, fun drinkware, totes, and more are all available at 13th Street shop Open House, which is run by Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran, whose 13th Street empire also includes Barbuzzo, Little Nonna’s, and Bud & Marilyn’s.

📍 107 S. 13th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, 📞 215-922-1415, 📷 @openhousephilly, 🌐 openhouseliving.com, 🕑 Mon.-Tue., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun. noon-6 p.m.

All of the items within this small storefront are one-of-a-kind and handmade by makers locally and throughout the country. Browse ceramics, bold jewelry, art prints, clothing, and a wide array of pop culture-themed greeting cards. Plus very Philly-themed gifts.

📍 1731 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148, 📞 267-455-0256, 🌐 facebook.com/nicethingshandmade, 📷 @nicethingsphila, 🕑 Wed.-Sat., noon-7 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.

Tony Trov and Johnny Zito are two friends from South Philly who started collaborating while attending Temple University, leading them to open South Fellini. The gift shop for people who get Philly in-the-know jokes. Find t-shirts, hats, tank tops, and more apparel and accessories that scream Philly thanks to designs centered around the word jawn and the Wawa logo, nods to moments in Philadelphia sports history, local sayings, and more.

📍 1507 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147, 📷 @southfellini, 🌐 southfellini.com, 🕑 Wed.-Sun., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Shop handmade moon-themed fine jewelry from the shop’s eponymous line, or browse its highly curated selection of bath goods, home decor, clothing, and items for kids, all selected by shop owner Chelsea Pearce.

📍 742 S. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147, 📞 215-469-1448, 🌐 moonandarrow.com, 📷 @shopmoonandarrow, 🕑 Mon.- Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For the last decade, Shea Elizabeth has grown the LYS brand from the ground up, offering high-end styles for the right price. Shop jackets, tops, pants, dresses, jogger sets, and accessories like bags, hats, and jewelry.

📍 503 S. 52nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19143, 📞 215-921-2942, 🌐 shoplysbyse.com, 📷 @lys_loveyourself, 🕑 Tues.-Sat. 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

At this Old City boutique, browse handmade items by Philadelphia makers, ranging from Phanatic enamel pins and Gritty zipper pouches to ornaments and cozy pillows. Most items throughout this shop are Philly-themed, making it ideal for anyone who calls this city home. They also carry some of the best Philly sports merch on the market.

📍 35 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 📞 267-773-7316, 🌐 philadelphiaindependents.com, 📷 @philadelphia_independents, 🕑 Mon.-Sat., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Stylish swaddles, bibs, blankets, and sleep gowns are all among the wares on Buddha Babe’s award-winning online gift store, curated by Tina Dixon Spence. Perfect for shoppers looking at gifts for babies and new parents. This shop was recently named one of the best in the city for baby boutiques and has products featured in the Love Park Visitor Center gift shop.

🌐 buddhababe.us, 📷 @mybuddhababe

Head to this sports apparel company to shop retro jerseys, new-release jerseys, fitted hats, hoodies, t-shirts, and the most stylish sports merch in the city. You can browse its huge selection, which draws shoppers from around the world, and find something for anyone, whether they are a Philly sports fan or not.

📍 1306 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107, 📞 267-273-7622, 🌐 mitchellandness.com, 📷 @mnessflagshipstore, 🕑 Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Shop sustainable, local-artisan-made goods on the shelves at this Black and woman-owned Northern Liberties specialty store. Browse infused cocktail kits, decorative lighting fixtures and tabletop fireplaces, handcrafted soy candles, upcycled clothing, repurposed glassware, and more.

📍 929 N. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, 📞 412-504-4596, 🌐 trunc.net 📷 @truncartisans, 🕑 Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Handmade soaps are the main attraction at this Midtown Village store — there are plenty of boxes to choose from. Stop by to pick out some delicious-smelling soaps, shampoos, bath bombs, and gift baskets. Newer releases include Eagles-themed candles. If ordering online, buy before Dec. 14 to allow enough time for shipping, and check the website for up-to-date business hours.

📍 240 S. 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, 📞 215-834-7226, 🌐 durossandlangel.com, 📷 @durossandlangel, 🕑Check website for hours

There are plenty of kitchen accessories, winter hats, printed tees, cool bar cart additions, jewelry, toys, books, and more to browse and buy at this Fairmount shop. Many items in Ali’s Wagon’s collection are Philly-centric, so you can expect to find items printed with designs inspired by your favorite neighborhood, Gritty-themed goods, along with many other items that show Philly pride. If you’re shopping for a non-Philly-inspired item, they have you covered there, too, with a wide selection of Turkish towels, puzzles, scented lotions, candles, and much more.

📍 2017 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130, 📞 215-787-0611, 🌐 aliswagon.com, 📷 @aliswagon, 🕑 Mon.-Fri., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

All of the items at VIX Emporium on Baltimore Avenue are made in the United States, and a large portion of the items are Philly-made. Here, find baby onesies adorned with Philly mascots, candles decorated with images of Cardi B and Bowen Yang, prints of the Philly skyline and local monuments, handmade soaps and lotions, dainty necklaces, and more. The shop is usually open Wed.-Sun., but have different hours for the holiday season.

📍 5009 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19143, 📞 215-471-7700, 🌐 vixemporium.com, 📷 @vix_emporium, 🕑 Holiday Hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Looking for all your accessories? Find hats, jewelry, scarves and more from this Philly-based online shop. There are also candles, facial oils, sage kits, and a variety of games and toys to choose from.

🌐 shoptselaine.com, 📷 @tselaine

If you’re looking for unique footwear and high-quality menswear, head to Lapstone & Hammer. They’ve got brands from Nike to New Balance, plus limited edition sneakers.

📍1106 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, 📞 215-592-9166, 🌐 lapstoneandhammer.com, 📷@lapstoneandhammer, 🕑Mon.-Sat. 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., Sun. noon-5 p.m.

Gift stores in the Philadelphia suburbs

At this Kennett Square favorite, you’ll find a collection of items including jewelry, greeting cards, kitchen goods, soaps, candles, and gift boxes, along with a selection of vintage items. It’s a curated retail space featuring more than 30 artisans and makers from across the Philly region. The shop is a weekend-only operation.

📍 432 S Walnut St., Kennett Square, PA 19348, 📞 484-732-8586, 🌐 workskennettsquare.com, 📷 @worKSKennettSquare, 🕑 Fri.-Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ardmore’s pucciManuli is a treasure trove of children’s toys, books, stuffed animals, crayons and colored pencils, games, and more. The shop focuses on “the small, the special, the unique, and in most cases the handmade, by individuals and small workshops around the world.” In other words, unique, high-quality, and likely won’t be found on Amazon or your local Target.

📍 2 Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003, 📞 610-649-2909, 🌐 puccimanuli.com, 📷 @puccimanuli, 🕑 Wed.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., noon-4 p.m.

Update: A previous version of this article included outdated information about a now-closed business. We regret the error.