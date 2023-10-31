From the Kelces to Wawa, these are some of our favorite Philly-themed costumes

In the City of Brotherly Love, Halloween is the one night a year Philadelphians can dress like total jawns — and no one can say anything about it.

The hard-core Philadelphians wear Gritty onesies, unbuttoned-yet-partially-stitched-up Phillies jerseys, Benjamin Franklin ensembles, and other wacky, wonderfully Philly costumes, amongst the witches, vampires, Barbies and Kens.

Grab your candy, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Halloween looks.

Gottahava Wawa

What’s better than a Wawa order station, especially when it comes with tiny hoagies and breakfast burritos? We appreciate this person’s commitment to a classic.

‘Boner 4Ever’ Building

Only real Philly folks will get this one — this person dressed as North Philly long-blighted Beury Building known for its graffiti columns that read “Boner 4Ever” and “Forever Boner” on two sides of the 14-story tower.

SEPTA

These folks will either be fashionably early or late to the Halloween party.

Jason and Travis Kelce

Forget Travis and Taylor. Down to the thick beards and mustaches, these two are bringing the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast to life.

Pepe Silvia from Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Is there a Pepe Silvia? This Charlie Kelly look-alike investigates.

It’s been a rough year

From the Phillies heartbreak to the I-95, it’s been highs and lows. The last stage of grief is acceptance — this Redditor is wearing it in true Philly fashion.