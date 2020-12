Shortly after 2 am Kimberly Stephens of Wash. Twp. pushes Andrew Rafter of Clementon in the shopping cart and into the line so they can be eady for when this Walmart on Clements Bridge Rd. in Deptford, N.J. opens at 5 am on Black Friday November 27, 2020. The coronavirus (COVID19) and the social distancing needed to combat the pandemic have changed the retail landscape.