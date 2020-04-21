YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

Michael Manerchia stands inside The Plank House in Marcus Hook, PA on Friday, April 10, 2020. Manerchia bought the property in 2005 and soon came upon artifacts in its floors and walls. The home turned out to be a "plank house" - a building constructed of boards from old ships. It has since been turned into a living laboratory for local archeologists and students and is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Manerchia hopes to eventually turn it into a museum.