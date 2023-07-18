There was a camel eating hoagie rolls in Northern Liberties yesterday. Yes, a camel.

The recent heat in Philly may have coaxed out some new wildlife to Northern Liberties Monday: Residents were greeted with the sight of a camel eating a baguette around Second Street and Fairmount Avenue.

And it wasn’t even hump day.

The camel wasn’t just there to take in the Philly sights, but might have been hanging out in NoLibs for a photo shoot, according to reports from Billy Penn and Philly Voice. Some social media users have said the photoshoot was for Petit Clair, a children’s clothing store, but the company did not return a request for comment.

The camel was with its handler and was friendly to the children and other people who stopped and stared at the odd sight.

Sarah McAnulty, who was in a coworking space in Fishtown, spotted the camel on her coffee break, munching on hoagie rolls from Kaplan’s New Model Bakery while being guarded by police.

“I was just shocked that it was eating hoagie rolls, I thought that was the funniest thing I had seen in a while,” McAnulty said. “I didn’t think camels ate hoagies. I stood there for a while, because the whole scene was pretty funny, they had like a police officer there for the camel … people kept just stopping dead in their tracks and watching the hilarity ensue.”

McAnulty said the whole scene seemed almost unbelievable, had she not witnessed it herself. But she was glad to see people talking and bonding over the out of place camel.