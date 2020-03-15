“Chris, wouldn’t it be hilarious if we got married in three weeks?” Cara asked. But the more they thought about it, the less hilarious and the more absolutely perfect it seemed. Why not get married in the town where five generations of Cara’s family have lived, and in the same square where they sip coffee almost daily and beers every week, where Chris had lived when they started dating, and where he had played his first gig in the gazebo?